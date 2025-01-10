14-year-old boy stabbed to death; police searching for suspect

By WABC Staff

MOTT HAVEN, The Bronx, New York (WABC) — An investigation is underway after a teen was stabbed and killed in the Bronx on Friday, according to police.

The 14-year-old boy was discovered behind the city-run Mitchell Houses located at 300 E. 138th Street in Mott Haven just before 9:30 a.m.

When police arrived, they found the victim stabbed twice in the chest.

Paramedics rushed the teen to Lincoln Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It is unclear when he was killed, and police are going through surveillance to figure out what happened.

Police say there were no witnesses, no obvious motive and have made no arrests.

The victim lived in the complex, in a building at 175 Alexander Ave.

The city-run complex has a gang problem, and detectives say they will look into that.

An active investigation into the stabbing is now underway.

