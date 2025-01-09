Woman accused of getting 2 boys shoveling her walkway drunk, trying to sexually assault one

By Madeline Bartos

Click here for updates on this story

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh woman is accused of getting two boys drunk and trying to sexually assault one of them after police said they came to her house asking to shovel her walkway for money.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to Windgap Avenue on Wednesday around 9 p.m. for a reported burglary in progress. When police got there, they said they found two boys who looked to be 12 and 13 and were highly intoxicated.

“The juveniles were speaking in a nonsensical way exclaiming that a lady had just got them drunk and touched them,” police wrote in the criminal complaint.

Officers said they struggled to make contact with the caller, later identified as Rochelle Stewart, but when she finally answered her door, she made no mention of a burglary and wouldn’t answer questions.

Police said they separated the kids to ask them what happened. According to court paperwork, both told a similar version of the story. They told police they were walking along Windgap Avenue asking people to shovel their walkways for money, and Stewart let them shovel hers for $5.

While they were shoveling, the boys told police Stewart invited them inside for hot chocolate and then offered them alcohol, which they drank. One of the boys told police once he was drunk, Stewart sat down next to him, put her leg over his and tried to touch him inappropriately.

The boys told officers they decided to leave then, but they had to go back after realizing one of them had forgotten his coat. That’s when police said they showed up.

Stewart denied letting the boys in, but police said they found the victim’s coat on her couch and a half-gallon of vodka that was half empty. One of the boys also took a video of Stewart sitting with the other and rubbing his arm and shoulder, officers said.

Stewart was taken to the Allegheny County Jail and police said they took both of the boys home after contacting their mothers. Stewart has been charged with giving minors alcohol, corruption of minors, indecent assault and false reports to law enforcement.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.