Wayne Co. official charged after pulling gun during husband’s brawl over soda

By Ross Jones

Click here for updates on this story

FARMINGTON HILLS, Michigan (WXYZ) — The director of Wayne County’s parks division has been suspended and charged following a gas station fight involving her husband and a can of soda.

Alicia Bradford has been suspended without pay from her $146,000 a year county job after the Oakland County Prosecutor’s office charged her and husband with assault with a dangerous weapon and felony firearm.

The charges stem from a fight between her husband, Larry Bradford, and another man that began just after midnight on New Year’s Day at a BP gas station in Farmington Hills. Surveillance video shows Larry Bradford standing at the counter, trying to buy a can of Mountain Dew.

Bradford can be heard expressing concern that a clerk is charging him tax on the $1.99 soda. In fact, he was being charged a 10-cent bottle deposit fee.

After Bradford and the clerk argue back and forth, another customer standing behind Bradford chimes in, telling him that the clerk has “proof right there on the receipt.”

Bradford tells the man that the argument is “none of your business,” prompting the customer to hurl an expletive, later clenching his fists at his side.

Quickly, according to Farmington Hills police, the two began fighting.

“Larry then engages towards and pushes (the customer) in his throat with his left hand twice,” a Farmington Hills police officer wrote in a report.

“A physical struggle ensued. They are both seen pushing and pulling each other into merchandise racks, knocking various products onto the floor as they struggle.”

At one point, Bradford can be seen using the can of Mountain Dew to strike the other customer, police said.

Larry Bradford would leave the store but return seconds later holding a 9mm handgun that appeared pointed at the customer, according to police, that officers later determined was loaded.

Bradford can then be heard ordering the man to “get on your knees” and apologize. The man does.

Shortly after that, Alicia Bradford is seen entering the gas station, holding her own pistol.

Bradford asked if her husband had been robbed by the man, then said she saw the customer shove her husband out of the gas station.

When the customer tries get stand up from his kneeling position, Alicia Bradford can be heard saying: “No, you’re going to stay down there. You’re going to stay down there” while still holding her gun.

Later, according to Farmington Hills Police, Larry Bradford can be heard shouting: “I should kill you,” and his wife then said: “I could do something to you.”

Alicia Bradford called Farmington Hills police but when officers arrived, it was Bradford and her husband who they arrested.

The Oakland County prosecutor later charged both with assault with a dangerous weapon and felony firearm. Wayne County Executive Warren Evans suspended Bradford without pay and declined to provide a comment when reached by 7 News Detroit.

It’s not Bradford’s first brush with controversy while working for the county.

Back in 2019, 7 News Detroit revealed how Bradford got into trouble after her stepdaughter collected more than $10,000 in county contracts from her own department.

Bradford said she had disclosed their relationship informally, but the county executive suspended Bradford for 15 days.

“It was an error on my part, and I encountered the repercussions from that,” Bradford said at the time. “And so we’ve moved on.”

Reached by phone Tuesday, Alicia Bradford declined to comment on her criminal case. Both she and her husband were given a $50,000 personal bond and are next due in court January 13.

Alisha Bell, the chair of the Wayne County Commission, was surprised to learn of Bradford’s charges.

“This is very uncharacteristic of the Alicia I know,” she said in a text message. “She’s always been very professional and a hard worker in our parks department.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.