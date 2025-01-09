No place like home: Oscar the pug reunites with owner in hospice

By Cristiana Ramos

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — It was all smiles and licks Wednesday at Veteran Affairs in Albuquerque. Bob Knevitt, a Marine veteran and his pup, Oscar, reunited after Knevitt suffered a brain bleed during Christmas.

Knevitt has been in hospice ever since. He recently had to do the unimaginable and put Oscar up for adoption.

“It’s hard to lose a dog, but in my situation, I had no choice, and I’m glad he’s going to a good family,” he said.

It wasn’t the first time he had lost a four-legged friend. Just last summer, a month before meeting Oscar, he had to put his dog down. Oscar was facing challenges of his own; a dog rescue based in Albuquerque called The Pug Ranch had found and taken Oscar in.

“Oscar was found out on the West Mesa. He was in rough shape; he was skinny and covered in ticks,” Tracy Weeks, owner of the rescue, said.

She said Knevitt and Oscar seemed like the perfect match, and in August, she introduced the pair, who quickly formed a special bond.

“He didn’t know how to be a dog, he didn’t know a toy, he didn’t understand potty training, he didn’t understand how to be held and loved until he and Bob created this immense bond,” Weeks said.

“He’s changed for the better since I’ve had him,” Knevitt said.

It was a friendship too strong to break. Although Oscar has a new family now, he still comes to visit his dad whenever he’s in town because no matter where he wanders, he will always find his way back home.

“Maybe I can’t take care of him anymore, but at least the children can take care of him. That makes me happy,” Knevitt said.

