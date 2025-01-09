‘It’s worth it for the animals’: KC-area farmers, gardeners take care of livestock, crops amid winter storm

By JuYeon Kim

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KSHB) — Dicey winter conditions can be dangerous for livestock and lead to crop losses.

That is why farmers and gardeners spend 365 days protecting what they love and have a plan of action for severe weather.

“Before big storms and such like this, we’re out and about bedding down animals, putting up windbreaks, making sure they have open water with water heaters in their tanks,” said Sarah Higgerson, animal care supervisor for Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead. “We up their feed, make sure that they have plenty of straw to bed down in. So it’s just a lot of prep work and keeping an eye on them.”

They keep an eye on the animals for any shivering and bring inside older animals and calving mothers.

The dairy barn has geothermal flooring that will protect newborns from the bitter cold.

In fact, the Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead is expecting to welcome its first baby goat of 2025 any day now. The public is encouraged to help name the kid.

“They’re pretty spoiled once they get inside there,” Higgerson said.

For the most part, the animals know what to do. They also grow winter coats to keep them warm.

“Their body anticipates this cold weather during the winter,” said Higgerson. “Majority of my animals over here are in the shelter right now because it’s cozy and it’s warm, so they’re no dummies.”

Over at the Kauffman Legacy Park Community Garden and Orchard, winter weather preparation starts in October.

One essential item to protect over a hundred fruit and nut trees on the property is a white branch guard that wraps around base.

It reflects the sunlight in a way that warms up the tree, along with other benefits.

For crops like kale and carrots, row covers and polytunnel hoop houses are also an option.

“Make sure the rabbits are off of it and just make sure we don’t get any barks splitting from the heat of the sun,” said Matt Bunch, director of horticulture and education at the Kansas City Community Gardens.

Contrary to popular belief though, Bunch says snow has benefits as well.

“This is precipitation. And when this all melts down, this will easily be equal to about an inch of precipitation — probably a little more,” Bunch said. “We need that kind of precipitation over the winter. Our winters are typically fairly dry, and when we don’t have precipitation, especially when we don’t have snow cover, it can be problematic for the roots of these plants drying out.”

Both Higgerson and Bunch say that is the cool thing about nature: while unpredictable, it always adapts.

“All of these can withstand 30 degrees below easily,” Bunch said.

