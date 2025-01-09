Families remember couple lost in Sunday night car crash found nearly 18 hours later

By Abby Wray

WICHITA, Kansas (KAKE) — A family’s worst nightmare – a local man picking up his girlfriend from work following extreme weather, then not being heard from for hours, and never to return home again.

It was a tragedy that started in the early hours of Sunday, following hours of bad weather, and ended nearly 18 hours later in a way no family ever hoped for.

Nathaniel Boyd, 24, and Whitney Allmond, 26, had been together about a year, but in that time, Nate had already become a father figure for Whitney’s two young kids. Their future together now, no longer a reality.

Early Sunday, about 12:30 a.m., as Boyd was picking up Allmond from work and taking her back home, his car driving southbound I-235 just south of K-42 rolled down an embankment, and ejected both people.

KHP says neither of them were wearing seatbelts.

It was nearly 18 hours later, around 6:20 p.m., when KHP found the pair deceased.

Her family says Allmond was a hardworking woman, who worked two jobs to care for her 2-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son. Her birthday was this next Wednesday, and she would’ve turned 27.

Boyd’s family is devastated at this unexpected loss and say it’s only made worse because he didn’t have life insurance.

His mother said, “Nathaniel was one of the most amazing people we’ve ever known. He was a crazy guy, usually down for anything. His younger siblings cared about him more than anything and he was their hero. He lived the best he could, cared greatly for those closest to him, and would drop anything to go help anyone who needed it. Anyone who truly knew Nate, loved him. He got to live the life he always wanted with her [Whitney] and her kids- a family of his own. He loved them all greatly, taking care of her kids as if they were his own and greatly cherished every moment he had with them. My family was able to get to know her [Whitney] and her extraordinary children. Those two are greatly loved and will be extremely missed.”

Both families have set up GoFundMe’s to assist with the unexpected funeral expenses.

