WEATHER ALERT: Thursday AM Snow

Increasing clouds overnight as a cold front moves in from the north combining with low pressure moving up from the south yielding a chance for Thursday morning snow showers (4am-10am)

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the 20's, snow likely between 4am around the Palmer Divide then spreading south through the mid-morning time-frame.

TOMORROW: Cloudy, chilly and blustery with highs in the 30's. Quick coating of snow Thursday morning commute lingering into the afternoon around higher terrain areas. Slick roads likely

EXTENDED: Skies partially clear out Thursday night with a return to partly sunny skies for Friday and slightly warmer temps in the 30's to near 40°