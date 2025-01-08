Visualizing the Los Angeles wildfires in maps and charts

By Matt Stiles, Sean O’Key, Lou Robinson, Byron Manley and Curt Merrill, CNN

(CNN) — A series of life-threatening fires, the largest of which is in the Pacific Palisades, are destroying homes as they race across Los Angeles County and surrounding areas. CNN is tracking the fires in maps and charts.

Here’s a look at the latest available map of the Palisades Fire, a map that will automatically update as data becomes available.

Putting it into context, the Palisades Fire has spread at an alarming rate, burning more than 2,900 acres by 6:18 p.m. Tuesday. As of Wednesday morning, LA County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said more than 5,000 acres has burned in the Palisades Fire.

Air quality will be a major concern as the fires continue to burn. Here’s a look at the data, which will automatically update every half hour.

This story is developing and will be updated.

