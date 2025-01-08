Skip to Content
CNN - National

Help Los Angeles county residents during unprecedented wildfires

By
New
today at 2:49 PM
Published 3:02 PM

By CNN Impact Your World

(CNN) — Wind-driven flames are pushing through Los Angeles county, forcing residents to flee their homes by the tens of thousands. Four massive wildfires present an unprecedented disaster for rescue and relief officials, consuming thousands of structures and inflicting “significant injuries.”

As emergency crews struggle to battle the blazes, evacuees can only seek shelter and hope their homes are spared. Aid groups are on the ground to help those affected. You can assist them by clicking HERE or use the form below.

CNN’s Impact Your World will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates with more ways to help if available.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - National

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newssource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content