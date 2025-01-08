Help Los Angeles county residents during unprecedented wildfires

By CNN Impact Your World

(CNN) — Wind-driven flames are pushing through Los Angeles county, forcing residents to flee their homes by the tens of thousands. Four massive wildfires present an unprecedented disaster for rescue and relief officials, consuming thousands of structures and inflicting “significant injuries.”

As emergency crews struggle to battle the blazes, evacuees can only seek shelter and hope their homes are spared. Aid groups are on the ground to help those affected. You can assist them by clicking HERE or use the form below.

CNN’s Impact Your World will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates with more ways to help if available.

