Fast Facts: Wildfire trends in the US

Over the last couple decades, wildfires have increased in number and size, particularly in western states. This is likely due to climate change, which can affect precipitation, wind, temperature, vegetation and other factors that drive wildfires.

These longer, more active fire seasons combined with increased housing have put more homes at risk. One study found the number of houses within wildfire perimeters has doubled since 1990.

