“Dead dog” brought to animal shelter was actually alive, rescuers say

By Madeline Bartos

ERIE, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — A “dead dog” brought into a northwestern Pennsylvania animal shelter is expected to make a full recovery after workers realized she was actually still alive.

The ANNA Shelter in Erie says they were about to close for the night on Monday when they got a call from a man who said there was a dead dog in his driveway. The shelter told him to bring it in to see if it was chipped so they could find an owner.

Fifteen minutes later, the dog arrived. When the shelter director took the lifeless dog, it let out a moan.

It turned out the dog was alive, but barely.

“This dog was LITERALLY FREEZING TO DEATH. She is COMPLETELY EMACIATED with ZERO body fat. Her temperature did not even register on the thermometer; heart rate was so faint you could barely hear it; and her gums and tongue were solid white. The idea of her surviving seemed daunting if not nearly impossible – but we couldn’t NOT give this girl all we had to help her try to stay with us,” the shelter wrote on Facebook.

One worker wrapped his entire body around the dog while supplies were prepared, and another worker spent the night with her on an air mattress.

In an update on Tuesday, the ANNA Shelter said the dog, now named Phoenix, or PhePhe for short, is expected to make a full recovery. The vet said the 10-month-old dog was just 10 to 15 minutes from death when she arrived at the shelter and it’s a miracle she’s alive.

“She still has a long way to go but in just 18 hours, she is up, waggging her tail, giving kisses, and her body is learning to refeed itself!” the shelter wrote.

A humane officer is now working with the Erie Police Department to investigate. Anyone who may have information is asked to call 814-572-5913 or email at eric@theannashelter.com.

