1 injured after vehicle collides with Brightline train

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, Florida (WSVN) — One person was injured after a vehicle collided with a Brightline train in North Miami Beach.

The incident happened around 10 a.m., Wednesday, at NE 163rd Street and Biscayne Blvd.

Dashcam video shared with 7News shows the front of the car driving onto the train tracks even with the barriers being down.

Nose of the train narrowly misses the front of car, not before clipping the rear of the vehicle and causing it to spin and come to a rest near a pole.

This is one of the recent incidents involving a Brightline train.

The terrifying crash serving as an example that cars can’t beat the train.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene as the driver of the vehicle stood on his feet and helped himself onto a stretcher.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said a man was transported by ground to a trauma center for treatment.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

