New Orleans combat veteran injured in terror attack undergoing surgery for injuries

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — A New Orleans combat veteran who was injured in the Bourbon Street terror attack is undergoing surgery Tuesday.

Adam Coste, originally from New Jersey, was injured in New Orleans while walking home on New Year’s Day on Bourbon Street.

According to his family, Coste, who served 11 years in the U.S. Army, was hit by a suspect’s truck.

Coste will need surgery and rehabilitation to walk again, with his first surgery scheduled Tuesday.

His family expressed gratitude on Facebook for the support received during his recovery and issued the following statement:

“As many of you know, my brother Adam was injured in the horrific attack in New Orleans. He is alive and recovering from his injuries, and for that, we are profoundly grateful.

“On behalf of Adam and our family, we want to extend our sincerest gratitude to all of you who have reached out in support of his recovery. Although it has been difficult for us to respond to everyone individually, please know that Adam and our entire family are deeply appreciative of the outpouring of love and care we’ve received. The sheer number of Adam’s friends who have reached out to us, shared kind words, and gone to great lengths to offer their support is a true testament to his character and the impact he has had on those around him.

“The National WWII Museum in New Orleans, his employer, has been extremely helpful in supporting him and our family, and Adam is sincerely grateful for their unwavering support during his recovery.

“Our thoughts are focused on the many victims who lost their lives or are facing critical injuries. While Adam is expected to make a full recovery, some are far less fortunate. Please join us in keeping them in your prayers and supporting them and their families.”

Coste works at The National WWII Museum. He is a West Point graduate.

