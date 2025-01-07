Mother sentenced to prison for manslaughter in daughter’s asthma death

By Nick Lentz, Cole Premo

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 36-year-old Hopkins mother has been sentenced to over three years in prison for second-degree manslaughter in the death of her 9-year-old daughter following an asthma attack.

A Minneapolis judge handed down the 41-month sentence to Rachel Modrow on Monday, according to court documents. She was given credit for 31 days already served.

Modrow pleaded guilty to the manslaughter charge in October on what was supposed to be the first day of her trial.

According to the criminal complaint, the girl went to a friend’s for a sleepover on Feb. 9. The next morning, the friend woke up her parent to say that the girl was having an asthma attack. The friend’s parent said the girl was having trouble breathing and was trying to use her inhaler.

The friend’s parent noticed the inhaler was not helping curb the effects of the asthma attack, charges say.

One of the parents of the girl’s friend offered to take her to the doctor, but her parents refused, charges state, despite her asking for medical help.

Eventually, a family friend arrived at the family’s home and called 911 after noticing the girl’s skin was blue, she could not raise her arms and she was crying. The girl was taken to the hospital and kept in the ICU for seven days until doctors declared her brain dead.

The father, Anthony Modrow, told police the girl had asthma issues starting on Feb. 8 and started feeling better the next day. He said he knew her inhaler was empty for a month, but never refilled it, charges say.

In addition to prison, Rachel Modrow is banned from possessing firearms, ammo and explosives for life.

The father also faces a second-degree manslaughter charge and has pleaded not guilty. His trial is set to begin Jan. 27.

