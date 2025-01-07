Dog who was stolen with car from a coffee shop is found, authorities say

By Jake Anderson and Bill Schammert

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — Thanks to an alert stranger, a stolen dog is now home safe.

“It feels amazing,” said Alanah Nantell. “Sonic is like my best friend.”

Nantell spent the past couple days posting stolen dog flyers and flooding social media with Sonic’s story.

He was stolen, along with her car, this weekend.

Nantell told KETV she did a regular coffee run to Myrtle & Cypress, near North 33rd and California streets. She said she left the car running because her dog, Sonic, was inside.

She had her keys with her in the shop.

“It felt like I was living a bad dream,” she told KETV. “It’s such a relief.”

The Omaha Police Officers Association shared photos after the dog was found safe Monday.

According to Nantell, a stranger heard about the story and saw a vehicle that looked familiar near 25th and Caldwell in Omaha.

“He was on the lookout, saw it, and called police,” she said.

When officers arrived, they found Sonic in the back seat.

“I was like ‘You’re a hero,'” Nantell said. “It sounds so corny, but it only takes one person to do the right thing.”

He didn’t ask about the $300 reward for Sonic, but Nantell said he’ll definitely get it.

“He’s a nice guy who did the right thing,” she said. “I’m just really really grateful.”

As for Sonic, Nantell took him to veterinarian and he got a clean bill of health. She told KETV, she’ll never leave him in the back seat with the car running again.

Officers have yet to find who initially stole the vehicle.

