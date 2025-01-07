Church’s comfort dog helps New Orleans attack victims, responders



KJRH, PERSIS COMFORT DOG, FACEBOOK, LUTHERAN CHURCH CHARITIES, CNN, PERSIS COMFORT DOG/FACEBOOK

By Samson Tamijani

Click here for updates on this story

GLENPOOL, Oklahoma (KJRH) — Persis the Comfort Dog dug a legacy from helping trauma victims and first responders across the south for almost three years and now lends a helping paw to New Orleans.

2 News first met the golden retriever in 2023 at her base at King of Kings Lutheran Church in Glenpool. Since 2024, she is the only comfort dog in Oklahoma part of Lutheran Church Charities.

Steve and Roxy Hurry are Persis’s handlers of the last three years. They recently drove her to the Big Easy, where 2025 is anything but easy.

“That’s what’s different about New Orleans, because it is festive. That’s the way they deal with funerals and stuff,” Steve Hurry said via Zoom on Jan. 6. “If you’ve ever seen a funeral in New Orleans area, it’s a celebration.”

“The best thing is we don’t need to say anything. The best thing we can do is just be present.”

Persis also came with 15 handmade memorial crosses: one for each of the dead. The Hurrys delivered them to Bourbon Street from Christ the Redeemer Lutheran Church in south Tulsa.

“We had family members (visit the crosses),” Hurry said. “And so the family will be quiet. Some of them are crying and weeping. And with Persis there, once we were there Sunday morning with them the public was there and they were able to mourn there. They’re able to just pet Persis.”

It’s not just family members and the public the pup comforts.

“We plan to (take her to) see the coroners, possibly see if we can go to the hospital and stuff and visit with the emergency room,” Hurry added. “Persis is certified to do all those types of things.”

“(The traumatic event) takes a toll on them, and (workers) keep it hidden,” Roxy Hurry said. “And then when she walks in, it’s just like they just get out on the floor and lay with her and roll around and they go ‘Oh, we needed this. We needed this.’ And we love hearing that.”

“It gives us the encouragement to continue to move forward with what we do,” Steve added.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.