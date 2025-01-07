Canadian alleged drug lord Ryan Wedding still has access to ‘network of hitmen’: U.S. prosecutors

By Phil Tsekouras, CTVNewsToronto.ca Journalist

TORONTO (CTV Network) — U.S. prosecutors are seeking additional protections to keep the identities of confidential informants and co-operating witnesses hidden in the case against Ryan James Wedding, as the search continues for the Canadian ex-Olympian and alleged drug lord.

In a recent court filing obtained by CTV News Toronto, prosecutors with the central district of California say they are looking to produce additional pieces of discovery, which contain the “personal identity information” of those individuals, the unauthorized dissemination of which could expose them to “potential safety risks.”

“These concerns are especially relevant here. This is a complex case involving a sophisticated drug-trafficking organization, whose leaders have shown a callous disregard for human life, including — as charged in the superseding indictment — deploying hitmen to execute perceived rivals or enemies,” the court filing reads.

The former Olympic snowboarder, and his alleged second in command, Canadian Andrew Clark, are charged with four murders and one attempted murder in connection with the operation of what officials have described as a multi-national drug trafficking network that moved 1,800 kilograms of cocaine across Colombia, Mexico, the U.S., and Canada.

The murders include the Nov. 20, 2023 slaying of a couple in Caledon in an incident that investigators have said was a case of mistaken identity.

Wedding and Clark are also facing charges in connections with homicides in Brampton and Niagara Falls.

In an indictment unsealed in October, the U.S. District Attorney Martin Estrada said the “Olympic athlete-turned-drug lord” contracted the killings linked to the alleged drug network to “insulate himself” from criminal activity.

Wedding, 43, is still at large and believed to be residing in Mexico at time of writing. The FBI is offering a US$50,000 reward for his arrest. Clark, along with 13 other suspects, including 8 other Canadians, are currently in custody. One other suspect remains outstanding.

As such, the court filing noted that Wedding still likely has access to the means of encrypted messaging system and the “network of hitmen” that carried out the murders.

“Given these demonstrated risks in this case, if in any, witness safety and information security should be paramount as the case proceeds toward trial,” the court filing noted.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

