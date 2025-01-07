Calgary’s lone Liberal MP thanks Trudeau, but says it was time for him to go

By Jordan Kanygin, CTV News Calgary

CALGARY (CTV Network) — Justin Trudeau’s announcement on Monday that he intends to resign as prime minister and Liberal leader was needed “to move our country forward,” says Calgary’s only Liberal MP.

George Chahal, who publicly called for Trudeau’s resignation weeks ago, thanked the outgoing PM, but says his exit was necessary.

“Canadians were asking for change. And I’ve expressed, quite publicly, that we need to bring forward change as we move forward,” said Chahal, who represents Calgary Skyview.

“I think this gives us an opportunity to bring forward that change through new policy ideas and new leadership.”

But that change within the party and government comes with uncertainty.

Prorogation of Parliament was granted until March 24 and there are few details about a timeline for a Liberal leadership race.

“It is not helpful, having so much uncertainty in who’s going to be at the negotiating table. That’s why I still think that there should be an election. Let’s get that solved sooner rather than later, so we can get on with these important discussions,” said Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.

Smith also called Trudeau’s decision to pause the sitting of Parliament and stay on as leader until a replacement is found as “one of the most irresponsible and selfish acts of a government in Canadian history.”

Donald Trump is set to be inaugurated as U.S. president in two weeks and has pledged a 25 per cent tariff on Canadian goods unless certain conditions are met.

Calgary’s Chamber of Commerce said Canada needs a unified approach in those discussions.

“What we need is a message of unity and stability across the country at all levels of government. Because this is how we will be able to come through this period of uncertainty as a country and the challenges that will be put forward,” said Deborah Yedlin, president and CEO of the Calgary Chamber of Commerce.

There’s also some uncertainty about the long-term future of federal funding that has been committed to municipalities such as Calgary.

We have not received any information from our federal funding partners indicating any changes to previously committed funding,” a city spokesperson told CTV News.

“We remain committed to working with all orders of government to continue to serve and deliver key infrastructure projects for Calgarians.”

