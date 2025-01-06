Skip to Content
Pueblo expected to welcome first Bojangles restaurant in Colorado

Published 3:00 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - A new Travel Center Bojangles is expected to open in Pueblo this year.

According to communications staff with the company, the location is slated to open at 1275 Drew Dix Pkwy. Officials with Bojangles say the restaurant is in construction, and anticipated to open mid-2025.

This will be the first Bojangles to open in the Centennial State. The company says it currently has more than 800 company-owned and franchised restaurants in 17 states and counting.

