Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort heightens security measures

By Graham Cawthon

BEAUFORT, South Carolina (WJCL) — Security measures are being increased at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort.

According to the air station, the changes are effective immediately.

“In response to recent events and in accordance with guidance from United States Northern Command, these measures are being enacted as a precaution to ensure the safety and security of service members, civilians, families, and facilities across the Tri-Command,” read a written statement from the air station released on Monday.

Among the security measures are:

• 100% ID Checks: All individuals entering the installations must present a valid Department of Defense identification card, such as a Common Access Card.

• Suspension of the Trusted Traveler Program: Individuals without DoD ID must report to the appropriate Visitor Control Center to request access.

• Random Vehicle Inspections: Drivers should anticipate occasional inspections as part of the enhanced security protocols.

Drivers and visitors should expect delays at all entry gates while these measures are in effect.

“As a commander, my first responsibility is the safety and well-being of everyone who lives and works on our installations,” said Col. Mark Bortnem, commanding officer of MCAS Beaufort. “These security measures are necessary to protect our Marines, Sailors, civilians, and families, and they allow us to remain the most ready when and if our Nation calls. I want to thank everyone for their cooperation as we work together to ensure a safe and secure environment for all.”

