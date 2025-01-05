See who won at the Golden Globe Awards

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — The 82nd Golden Globe Awards, which honor some of the best film and television entertertainment of the year, will be presented on Sunday.

A full list of nominees is below. Winners will be indicated in bold. Follow along for live updates throughout the night.

TELEVISION

Best performance by a male actor in a television series – musical or comedy

Jeremy Allen White as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto in “The Bear.”

Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”

Ted Danson, “A Man on the Inside”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Best performance by a female actor in a television series – musical or comedy

Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Kathryn Hahn, “Agatha All Along”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Best performance by a male actor in a television series – drama

Donald Glover, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Presumed Innocent”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Day of the Jackal”

Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shōgun”

Billy Bob Thornton, “Landman”

Best performance by a female actor in a television series – drama

Donald Glover and Maya Erskine in “Mr. and Mrs. Smith.”

Kathy Bates, “Matlock”

Emma D’Arcy, “House of the Dragon”

Maya Erskine, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

Keira Knightley, “Black Doves”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Anna Sawai, “Shōgun”

Best performance by a male actor in a limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for television

Colin Farrell, “The Penguin”

Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer”

Kevin Kline, “Disclaimer”

Cooper Koch, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

Ewan McGregor, “A Gentleman in Moscow”

Andrew Scott, “Ripley”

Best performance by a female actor in a limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for television

Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”

Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country”

Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin”

Sofía Vergara, “Griselda”

Naomi Watts, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”

Kate Winslet, “The Regime”

Best television series – drama

Anna Sawai and Hiroyuki Sanada in “Shogun.”

“The Day of the Jackal”

“The Diplomat”

“Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

“Shōgun”

“Slow Horses”

“Squid Game”

Best television series – musical or comedy

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“The Gentlemen”

“Hacks”

“Nobody Wants This”

“Only Murders in the Building”

Best television limited series, anthology series, or motion picture made for television

Jodie Foster, Kali Reis in “True Detective Night Country.”

“Baby Reindeer”

“Disclaimer”

“Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

The Penguin”

“Ripley”

“True Detective: Night Country”

Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role on television

Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Dakota Fanning, “Ripley”

Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer”

Allison Janney, “The Diplomat”

Kali Reis, “True Detective: Night Country”

Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role on television

Chloë Sevigny and MJavier Bardem in “Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story.”

Tadanobu Asano, “Shōgun“

Javier Bardem, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”

Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses”

Diego Luna, “La Maquina”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Best performance in stand-up comedy on television

Jamie Foxx, “What Had Happened Was”

Nikki Glaser, “Someday You’ll Die”

Seth Meyers, “Dad Man Walking”

Adam Sandler, “Love You”

Ali Wong, “Single Lady”

Ramy Youssef, “More Feelings”

FILM

Best motion picture – musical or comedy

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in “Wicked.”

“Anora”

“Challengers”

“Emilia Pérez”

“A Real Pain”

“The Substance”

“Wicked”

Best motion picture – drama

“The Brutalist”

“A Complete Unknown”

“Conclave”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Nickel Boys”

“September 5”

Best motion picture – non-english language

“All We Imagine as Light”

“Emilia Pérez”

“The Girl With the Needle”

“I’m Still Here”

“The Seed of the Sacred Fig”

“Vermiglio”

Best screenplay – motion picture

Mikey Madison in “Anora.”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Anora”

“The Brutalist”

“A Real Pain”

“The Substance”

“Conclave”

Best original song – motion picture

“Beautiful That Way” from “The Last Showgirl,” by Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li, and Andrew Wyatt

“Compress/Repress” from “Challengers”

“El Mal” from “Emilia Pérez” by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard

“Better Man” from “Forbidden Road” by Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler & Sacha Skarbek

“Kiss the Sky” from “The Wild Robot”

“Mi Camino” from “Emilia Pérez” by Clément Ducol and Camille

Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role in any motion picture

Yura Borisov, “Anora”

Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”

Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown”

Guy Pearce, “The Brutalist”

Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice”

Denzel Washington, “Gladiator II”

Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture

Zoe Saldaña as Rita Moro Castro in “Emilia Pérez.”

Selena Gomez, “Emilia Pérez”

Ariana Grande, “Wicked”

Felicity Jones, “The Brutalist”

Margaret Qualley, “The Substance”

Isabella Rossellini, “Conclave”

Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez”

Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture – musical or comedy

Jesse Eisenberg – “A Real Pain”

Hugh Grant – “Heretic”

Gabriel LaBelle – “Saturday Night”

Jesse Plemons – “Kinds of Kindness”

Glen Powell – “Hit Man”

Sebastian Stan – “A Different Man”

Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture – musical or comedy

Amy Adams, “Nightbitch”

Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked”

Karla Sofía Gascón, “Emilia Pérez”

Mikey Madison, “Anora”

Demi Moore, “The Substance”

Zendaya, “Challengers”

Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture – drama

Ralph Fiennes in “Conclave.”

Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”

Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown”

Daniel Craig, “Queer”

Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing”

Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave”

Sebastian Stan, “The Apprentice”

Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture – drama

Pamela Anderson, “The Last Showgirl”

Angelina Jolie, “Maria”

Nicole Kidman, “Babygirl”

Tilda Swinton, “The Room Next Door”

Fernanda Torres, “I’m Still Here”

Kate Winslet, “Lee”

Best director – motion picture

Jacques Audiard – “Emilia Pérez”

Sean Baker – “Anora”

Edward Berger – “Conclave”

Brady Corbet – “The Brutalist”

Coralie Fargeat – “The Substance”

Payal Kapadia – “All We Imagine as Light”

Best original score – motion picture cinematic and box office achievement

“Alien: Romulus”

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”

“Deadpool & Wolverine”

“Gladiator 2”

“Inside Out 2”

“Twisters”

“Wicked”

“The Wild Robot”

Best motion picture – animated

“The Wild Robot.”

“Flow”

“Inside Out 2”

“Memoir of a Snail”

“Moana 2”

“Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”

“The Wild Robot”

Best Original Score

“Conclave”

“The Brutalist”

“The Wild Robot”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Challengers”

“Dune: Part Two”

