FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) put out an alert about a closure on Interstate 25.

CDOT says Mesa Ridge Parkway (near Fountain) at Mile Point 128 is closed.

CDOT says to expect delays due to a crash. They also ask drivers to use slower speeds.

KRDO13 crews are on the scene. They say the crash appears closest to Santa Fe Ave, causing major backups along I-25.