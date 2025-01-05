Ice fishing businesses, enthusiasts enjoying cold weather

By Adam Duxter

MINNETONKA, Minnesota (WCCO) — Steam off the surface of a lake. Growing more frozen by the minute.

“It’s a lot of people’s bucket list. A lot of people from down south or outside of the country, they come here just to fish,” said Jeff Henrichs, owner of ice fishing warriors.

“Last year was horrible. We were out for ten days with the warm. Usually we’re about 66 or 67 days we can get – we’ve only got ten days,” said Henrichs.

Last year the warmest winter on record in the Twin Cities. For this industry, it’s about as bad as it could be. Just ten days on Lake Minnetonka, not enough. Jeff says if he has to pick a word to describe how he feels about the cold this year.

“Relief, from last year, it just feels good to be on this good ice. Not to have to worry about the warmups,” said Henrichs.

“I was just like, oh wow, it’s really luxurious and comfy,” said ice fisher Taidyn Peterson. “It’s nice to be able to get back out and do some of these activities.”

“I like to do a lot of things outside, so all the winter sports when there was no sports or anything.,” said Peterson.

“We’re going to make ice for the next seven days non-stop. Especially once it gets down to negative —you can make an inch a night,” said Henrichs.

