Rollover traffic accident shuts down Taylor St.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) are on the scene of a rollover traffic accident.

The CSPD says the accident is at the intersection of W Taylor St. and Wood Ave. The department says the roadway is closed in all directions.

CSPD asks that you avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

KRDO13 has a crew on the scene and is working to learn more. This article will be updated.