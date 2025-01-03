Pine Creek improves to 8-0

The Eagles are now 8-0 this season.

The Pine Creek eagles are still unbeaten after a dominant, 64-25, win over Douglas County.

Danny Mata is a sports anchor/reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Danny here.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.