Human remains found near music festival site identified as man missing since 2018

By Joseph Buczek, DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DETROIT (WWJ) — Michigan State Police say the human remains found in a wooded area in West Michigan have been identified as 28-year-old Kevin Graves, who was reported missing in 2018.

On Monday, Dec. 30, troopers and detectives from MSP’s Hart Post responded to a wooded area near Rothbury in Oceana County. State police say forensic anthropologists from Western Michigan University’s Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine positively identified Graves Thursday morning through dental records.

Graves, from Highland Township, was reported missing to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office after attending the Electric Forest music festival in Rothbury.

State police say the cause of death is currently unknown, and there are no indications of foul play.

“Now that we have positive identification of the remains, at least the family has some closure on where he is, and now hopefully the next steps can determine what happened,” Sheriff Mike Bouchard said in a statement.

