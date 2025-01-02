Richmond police recruit wellness dog to provide emotional support to officers

By Amanda Hari

RICHMOND, California (KPIX) — Police work can take a heavy emotional toll and the Richmond Police Department has a new way to help officers cope.

They’ve recruited their first ever “wellness” dog, 9-month old Rosie, named after Richmond’s own Rosie the Riveter.

Rosie’s handler, Karin Khalil, hopes that the dog will provide emotional support and a calming presence.

“You can tell people’s mood changes when they see her,” said Khalil. “If there’s an officer walking down the hallway, they’ll light up.”

Khalil has only been handling Rosie for a few months, but she already believes she will be a good fit.

“She seems almost like it’s suited for her.” said Khalil. “She’s very in tune with emotions and she can tell when people sort of change.”

Khalil never expected to be caring for a dog as part of her job as the Richmond Police Department’s patrol secretary, but she says it’s worth it.

She’s seeing the kind of impact Rosie can have for the department, and at home.

“There was one time when my son was upset in the not too distant past and she came up and put her head on his lap and it was very sweet because my other dogs don’t do that so I think she is one step ahead in the training,” said Khalil.

At this point, Rosie has only been to basic obedience classes. Later this year, she’ll work with Next Step Service Dogs in San Diego. The nonprofit will help train her to be a service dog for first responders.

Rosie will learn how to provide comfort and remain calm in tense situations. The dog and all her handlers will complete months of advanced training.

She was specially picked form a litter of Labrador puppies because she was most calm and affectionate.

Lieutenant Donald Patchin said he’s excited to see how she progresses.

“I can only imagine how huge her impact will be once she’s completed the actual training and have that formal training for us to rely on,” Patchin told CBS News Bay Area. “I only see it going up from here.”

All of her training is expected to take about two years and funded by the officer wellness and mental health state grant program.

Officer Alyssa Alvarado says in just a few months, Rosie has already become a light at the department headquarters.

“It’s just a fresh change from the serious business when we come to work and you have to put on your game face and be ready and she wants to run up and see if you have any treats or anything,” Alvarado told CBS News Bay Area.

Alvarado, who trains new recruits, said the recruits always welcome a break to say hello to Rosie.

Khalil is excited to see how Rosie continues to grow in her position for years to come.

“I consider myself lucky to have her and get to have her be my workmate everyday,” said Khalil.

Creating a little bit of Zen in the chaotic world of police work.

