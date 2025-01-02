Milwaukee Dancing Grannies send message of hope to New Orleans after similar tragedy

By Mariana La Roche and Zoie Henry

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WISN) — A tragic incident unfolded on New Year’s Day in New Orleans when a man drove a truck into a crowd, resulting in the deaths of 15 individuals and the injuries of 35 others.

The event has drawn parallels to the November 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy in Wisconsin, where six people were killed and more than 60 injured when a man drove through the parade route.

Among those killed were members of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies performance group Leanna Owen, Virginia Sorenson, and Tamara Durand.

“That’s how I felt back then, between being numb and in shock and disbelief. It’s like, this is for Waukesha. It was a parade, a holiday parade being joyous. And how could this even happen?” Jean Knutsen said with the Dancing Grannies said.

In response to the New Orleans tragedy, the Dancing Grannies group, which has become a symbol of resilience following their own tragedy, shared a message of support.

“This was not the message I planned for this day. Our brothers and sisters in NOLA have experienced madness and horror. There are no words to say how much our hearts break for our much loved 610 Stompers and the people of New Orleans.

Stay strong. It’s a long hard road. While you will never be the same, healing is possible. We are with you however we can be.”

The renowned 610 Stompers and the Dancing Grannies formed a special connection when the 610 Stompers, known as “Ordinary Men with Extraordinary Moves,” reached out to the Dancing Grannies following the 2021 Waukesha tragedy.

“We said that the first year was what I call a year of survival. Just figuring out how we’re going to get through this. And we were determined with every parade we did. I think New Orleans brought joy back to us that we were able now,” Jan Kwiatkowski said.

The groups have since formed a close friendship, with the Dancing Grannies performing at Mardi Gras in February 2023 at the invitation of the 610 Stompers.

“You know, tragedy brought us together. But there’s always going to be the love between us,” Jean Knutsen said.

The New Orleans group later joined the Grannies in Waukesha for their July 4th parade, during which the mayor declared “Dancing Grannies and 610 Stompers Day” in recognition of their healing partnership.

The Dancing Grannies continue to spread a message of hope.

“Healing is possible. You will never be the same. And part of the mission of the grannies is to bring some of that joy back into the world,” Kwiatkowski said.

Local authorities continue investigating the New Orleans incident. As the investigation progresses, further details about the victims and circumstances surrounding the crash are expected to be released.

