Drones help Santa Fe police find suspect who stole car

By Vince Rodriguez

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KOAT) — Santa Fe police say a drone helped officers catch a suspect who is alleged to have stolen a vehicle on Dec. 31, 2024.

According to police, officers responded to 2631 Cerrillos Road for a report of a stolen vehicle. The person who called police said that was the area where their stolen vehicle was found.

Police say once the vehicle was confirmed as stolen, they tried to conduct a traffic stop. That’s when police say the suspect fled from officers. Soon after, police deployed a drone to help find the stolen vehicle. Officers found the vehicle on Gallegos Drive. The drone then found the suspect and officers were able to make an arrest.

Police identified the suspect as Rigoberto Rodriguez. He was taken into custody and transported to the Santa Fe County Adult Detention Center.

