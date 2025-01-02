Air Force Academy cadet passes away after battle with brain tumors

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The United States Air Force Academy says they are mourning the loss of one of their very own this week.

The Air Force Academy says Cadet 1st Class K. Emily Jean Foster passed away over holiday break.

"She was a stellar cadet, leader, mentor and friend throughout her time here at the Academy and we are shaken by her loss,” said Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, U.S. Air Force Academy Superintendent in a statement.

Her parents say she came home at Thanksgiving with extreme headaches. It was only on Dec. 14 they learned she "had two highly aggressive and advanced brain tumors." Her parents say she passed away only about two weeks later.

"Emily made a personal decision years ago to put her faith in Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior. Her greatest desire was to honor Him in her life, character, conduct, and care of others," said her parents, Cheryl and Jeremy Foster, in a press release. "She lived by what it says in Philippians 3:12-14 and desired to press toward the goal of the upward call of God in Christ Jesus. We are confident she is with Jesus and that in His presence is fullness of joy."

The Air Force Academy says she was set to graduate this year, and was a Geospatial Sciences major and a Soaring Instructor Pilot with the 94th Flying Training Squadron.