12-year-old boy killed in Cranmore Mountain skiing accident after crashing into tree at New Hampshire resort

By Victoria D

CONWAY, New Hampshire (WBZ) — A 12-year-old boy has died after a skiing accident on a trail at Cranmore Mountain in New Hampshire.

It happened just before 11 a.m. Tuesday at the mountain on Skimobile Road in North Conway. Police said the boy struck a tree while skiing on the intermediate level Bandit Trail. A spokesperson for the resort told WBZ-TV Thursday the boy was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Cranmore Mountain Ski Patrol brought the unconscious boy to the base of the mountain and he was taken to Maine Health/Memorial Hospital in North Conway, where he died.

“On behalf of the Conway Police Department, and all the first responders who assisted, I would like to offer my deepest condolences to the family members of the 12-year-old boy,” Conway Police Chief Christopher Mattei said in a statement Thursday.

The boy’s name and hometown have not been released yet.

Cranmore Mountain statement

“On behalf of Cranmore Mountain Resort, our thoughts and prayers go out to the family. The entire Cranmore family grieves this tragic loss,” a spokesperson for the resort said in a statement.

The mountain is about three hours north of Boston.

No other information was immediately available.

