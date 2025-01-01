Woman caught attempting to smuggle meth into El Paso County Jail

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) said that on Monday, Dec. 30, a woman was discovered attempting to smuggle methamphetamine into the El Paso County Jail.

Deputies say 34-year-old Shandra Rathke was booked into the El Paso County Jail after a bond related to an unlawful possession of a controlled substance charge was revoked.

As part of EPSO's Contraband Reduction Drug Amnesty Program, Rathke was given an opportunity to voluntarily surrender any contraband she might have on her before entering the jail.

But during a required pat-down search that followed, Deputy Barrow, supervising her booking process, observed Rathke acting "evasively" and noticed she was attempting to conceal her right arm.

Her behavior led Barrow to realize she was hiding something in her right hand – an object she then attempted to place in her mouth. According to EPSO, Barrow then quickly restrained Rathke, preventing her from ingesting the item.

That item was later identified as a plastic bag containing 2.64 grams of methamphetamine.

Rathke now faces new charges of introduction of contraband and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

“As we enter the New Year, I want to make it absolutely clear: if you bring dangerous contraband into my jail, you will be held accountable," Sheriff Joseph Roybal said. "Deputy Barrow’s keen eye and quick action ensured the safety of everyone under our care. We remain steadfast in our commitment to protecting this facility and all those within it.”