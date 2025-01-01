Skip to Content
UCHealth Memorial Hospital welcomes first baby born in 2025

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central is welcoming the first baby born at the hospital in 2025 – and it's a girl!

At 1:06 a.m. on New Year's Day, Arizeth Aguinaga was born to Texas couple Jennifer Hiracheta and Sergio Aguinaga.

According to UCHealth, the couple was driving to Denver for a planned vacation when Jennifer unexpectedly went into labor while passing through Colorado Springs.

Aguinaga quickly found the way to Memorial Hospital Central, where Arizeth was born. At birth, she weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces.

Over at UCHealth Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo, their first baby of the year – also a girl – was delivered at 5:03 a.m. Kehlani Villarreal is the daughter of Erica Soto Sanchez and Carlos Villarreal of Pueblo. She weighed in at 4 pounds, 11 ounces and measured 17.5 inches. 

In 2024, more than 5,200 babies were born at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central and UCHealth Memorial Hospital North in Colorado Springs – a record surpassing 2022, when 5,030 were delivered at the two hospitals. UCHealth Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo said it welcomed 1,666 babies to the world last year.

