‘I didn’t want any kids to pick it up’: Milwaukee man finds loaded gun magazine near playground

By Erica Finke

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — Daniel Dahl made a dangerous discovery in the middle of a Milwaukee street during a Monday morning walk.

“Noticed something shiny in the gutter, and I recognized it to be a clip to a handgun, semiautomatic, nine millimeter. And it had bullets so I picked it up because I didn’t want any kids to pick it up,” Dahl said.

The clip was found on Dousman Street near Keefe Avenue, less than a block away from the Kern Park playground.

Dahl said he took the magazine to Milwaukee Police Department District Five and turned it in.

“It doesn’t have to have been used in a crime. It could have been, you know, like I said, it could have fallen out of granny’s handgun, and it could be a legal concealed carry,” Dahl said.

MPD told WISN 12 News they may be able to tie the clip back to other crimes if it’s connected to any.

The department said anyone who finds abandoned guns or loaded magazines should call police so officers can come collect them; if it’s in an area accessible to children, MPD asks you to move it with gloves, if possible.

“If you own a gun, make sure that you’ve got to get a lock on that and it’s away from kids and it is licensed and get the illegal guns off the street,” Dahl said.

