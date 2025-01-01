18-year-old arrested in connection to string of Colorado Springs smash-and-grab burglaries

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs police say a known burglary and auto theft suspect is now in custody in connection to a pattern of smash-and-grab burglaries.

On Dec. 31, investigators with the Metro Burglary Unit received information on the whereabouts of 18-year-old Ryan Vigil, a suspect they were looking for as part of an ongoing investigation into the series of smash-and-grabs.

After surveilling Vigil's home, investigators initiated an operation to take him into custody, with assistance from the Tactical Enforcement Unit, K9 Unit, Drone Unit, and the Motor Vehicle Theft Unit.

According to CSPD, Vigil was seen leaving his residence and walking to a stolen vehicle, which had been stashed in the parking lot of a nearby apartment complex.

He was subsequently contacted by officers from CSPD’s Tactical Enforcement Unit. Though he initially ran from police, he was quickly apprehended with the help of a K9.

Vigil was taken into custody on an outstanding felony warrant for offenses including burglary, theft, and criminal mischief. He also faces new charges including motor vehicle theft, resisting arrest, and obstruction.

CSPD said Vigil was arrested just last month for a separate motor vehicle theft, and ran from police during that arrest as well.