Unauthorized message appears on Moanalua Freeway sign

HONOLULU (KITV) — An unauthorized message was made on a sign on Moanalua Freeway to say “Gay Furry Pride uwu” on Sunday evening.

The electronic sign located on H-201 at Moanalua Gardens caught many drivers’ eyes yesterday, Dec. 29. A furry refers to a person who dresses in full body animal costumes. The term “uwu” is meant to represent an emoticon of a cute face.

The Department of Transportation (DOT) posted the following response on Facebook:

“On Sunday Dec. 29, 2024, the Dynamic Message Sign on H-201 Moanalua Gardens displayed an unauthorized message. The sign has been disabled and will be reset with safety messaging. We will be investigating how the unauthorized message was posted.”

DOT crews disabled the sign as quickly as possible and reset the board for safety measures. An investigation is underway to find out the origins of the message and how someone got access.

