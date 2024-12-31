Mother used as human shield in NYC grocery store shooting, police say

By Naveen Dhaliwal

Click here for updates on this story

NEW YORK (WCBS) — Six people are recovering after gunfire erupted at a Bronx convenience store on Monday afternoon.

One of those victims, a mother, was used as a human shield, the New York City Police Department said.

Here’s what police say happened It was just before 5 p.m. when two armed men fired several shots into G&W Grocery in Williamsbridge, leaving the front window glass shattered.

“We have two shooters running across White Plains Road shooting at a group of people in front of the convenience store,” NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said.

Police said the intended targets ran into the store, and at one point grabbed a mother and used her as a human shield, adding her 12-year-old daughter was shot in the leg.

“One of the intended targets, which was not hit, grabs the mother, 40 years old, as a shield, and she was shot one time in the stomach,” Chell said.

Police say four other men, ages 18-21, were also hit.

Witnesses said they saw the little girl in the store in pain.

“She was crying and then she passed out. She fell to the floor,” Beverly Taylor said.

The NYPD is looking for the shooters as area residents are left questioning their safety.

Taylor said she heard the gunfire clearly as she came out of a shop.

“It was so many people running this way, that way,” Taylor said. “Once I heard the gunshots, I dropped to the ground.”

“I can’t walk in my own neighborhood with people shooting and carrying on like that. It’s crazy,” Darnell Smith said.

Police are trying to determine a motive for the shooting and figure out who the intended targets were.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.