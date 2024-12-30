Shooting suspect in South Carolina livestreams chase with officers, police say

By Stephanie Moore

COLUMBIA, South Carolina (WYFF) — A shooting suspect in South Carolina live-streamed a chase with officers in Columbia before crashing his car and killing another man and his dog, according to police.

The situation started about 11 a.m. Saturday when a woman was shot in a domestic-related shooting at the Cross Hill Apartments.

Police said the suspect drove the woman to the hospital where he made verbal threats to return to his home and harm children inside and himself.

After leaving the hospital, the suspect’s car was found behind a business and when officers tried to talk to the man he drove away, according to police.

A chase started and ended in a multi-vehicle collision.

A man and his dog, who were not involved in the shooting or chase, were killed in the crash, according to police.

Police said the preliminary investigation shows the suspect likely shot himself in the lower body while in his vehicle.

He was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Officers said they found the suspect’s gun in his vehicle at the crash scene.

Police said the suspect was live-streaming during the initial police pursuit.

Columbia police said at no point did law enforcement officers discharge their duty weapons.

