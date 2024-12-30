Matthew Gaudreau’s widow welcomes their first child months after his death

By Maria Aguilar Prieto, CNN

(CNN) — Four months after his death, the widow of former high school coach Matthew Gaudreau announced the birth of their first child.

Madeleine Gaudreau shared on Instagram Sunday she welcomed a baby boy named Tripp Matthew.

Matthew Gaudreau, 29, and his NHL star brother Johnny Gaudreau, 31, were killed after being struck by a suspected drunken driver while riding bikes on a New Jersey roadway in August. The incident happened hours before they were to serve as groomsmen at their sister’s wedding near Philadelphia.

At the brothers’ joint funeral service in September, Madeleine said her late husband had tears “in his eyes when we first heard Tripp’s heartbeat.”

“Anyone that knows Matty knows he was born to be a dad,” she said.

“Matthew was so excited to welcome Tripp into this world and although the plan now looks a little different, I know Matt will surround his son for the rest of his life,” she added.

The brothers were talented hockey athletes and played together at Boston College during the 2013-14 season.

After college, Matthew Gaudreau played professionally for five seasons and had returned to Gloucester Catholic High School, the brother’s alma mater in New Jersey, to work as an ice hockey coach in 2022.

Johnny Gaudreau, starred in the NHL for 11 seasons with the Calgary Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets before his death.

Earlier this month, a grand jury indicted Sean Higgins, 31, in the deaths of the two brothers. He was charged with two counts of reckless vehicular homicide, two counts of aggravated manslaughter, tampering with physical evidence and leaving the scene of a fatal accident, according to the indictment documents obtained by CNN.

If convicted, Higgins could face up to 20 years in prison. He is set to be arraigned on January 7, according to CNN affiliate WPVI.

