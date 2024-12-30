By Francis Page, Jr.

December 30, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston Style Magazine Exclusive: Red Cross in 2024 – Battling the Climate Crisis One Disaster at a Time Francis Page Jr. | 12/30/2024, 2:53 p.m. As the world barrels into 2025, the Texas Gulf Coast Region reflects on a year dominated by climate chaos. In … As the world barrels into 2025, the Texas Gulf Coast Region reflects on a year dominated by climate chaos. In 2024, the American Red Cross stood resilient amidst relentless disasters, providing a lifeline to countless families grappling with the second-highest number of billion-dollar climate events in U.S. history. With 24 catastrophic weather events—trailing only 2023’s jaw-dropping 28—the Red Cross’s role has never been more critical.

A Year of Unyielding Challenges From hurricanes to wildfires, the Texas Gulf Coast Region has weathered it all. Red Cross CEO Shawn Schulze, who led relief efforts during Hurricane Beryl, summarized the staggering toll: “First-hand, I’ve seen the devastation these disasters have caused. Whether it’s our community or a distant one, we’re committed to ensuring no one faces it alone. But we can’t do it without your help.”

In 2024 alone, the region’s Red Cross teams:

Sheltered over 2,250 individuals, providing more than 11,600 overnight stays. Served nearly 223,000 meals to disaster-impacted families. Distributed over 80,000 emergency relief supplies to 12,000 households. Answered 1,300+ calls for house fires, floods, tornadoes, and explosions. Opened 1,800+ cases, assisting over 5,400 people. Disaster Relief Beyond the Headlines The Red Cross didn’t stop at disaster response. They’ve also tackled pressing humanitarian needs through their diverse initiatives:

Blood Donations Despite a wave of blood drive cancellations triggered by severe weather, Texas Gulf Coast donors rose to the occasion. Blood pre-positioned for Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton saved lives in storm-ravaged areas like Georgia and Florida. To sweeten the deal, holiday donors even scored custom FRIENDS + Red Cross socks during a quirky November partnership with Warner Bros.

Lifesaving Training With record-breaking heat sending ER visits soaring, the Red Cross empowered Texans with CPR, AED, and heat illness prevention skills. These training sessions equipped everyday heroes to respond to emergencies, turning bystanders into lifesavers.

Supporting Military Families Through its Hero Care Network, the Red Cross bridged gaps for military families navigating disasters. From hurricanes to family emergencies, local Red Cross teams provided round-the-clock support, ensuring military members could focus on recovery.

Corporate Compassion: Houston’s Holiday Heroes Holiday cheer came wrapped in generosity this year, with regional partners like Buckeye Partners LTD, Stellar Bank, and EOG Resources Inc. lending their support. Thanks to these contributions, the Red Cross’s Holiday Campaign brought hope to families facing life’s harshest realities.

Be the Change The American Red Cross’s mission depends on community support. Whether you donate blood, contribute funds, or volunteer your time, your involvement matters. As Schulze emphasizes, “Every dollar, every donation, and every pint of blood brings us closer to building a safer, more resilient future.”

Visit redcross.org/Texas to learn more about how you can make a difference. Together, we can turn the tide on the climate crisis and ensure that hope always shines—even in the darkest storms.

About the American Red Cross The American Red Cross is a nonprofit organization dedicated to disaster relief, blood supply, lifesaving training, and support for military families. Follow their journey at redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org.

