Hiker rescued from Diamond Head Crater Trail

By Kayli Pascal-Martinez

KAHALA, Hawaii (KITV) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) rescued a hiker from the Diamond Head Crater Trail in Kahala.

On Sunday, December 29, 2024, it was reported at 1:19 p.m. that a hiker in her 60s became ill and couldn’t hike back down on her own.

HFD arrived on the scene at 1:29 p.m. and ascended the trail on foot. Officials arrived at the hiker’s location at 1:39 p.m. where they conducted a medical assessment and provided basic life support.

The hiker was then safely taken via a HFD helicopter to the landing zone where medical care was transferred to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) at 2:08 p.m.

HFD would like to remind the public of the following hiking safety tips:

Assess your fitness level and hiking capabilities. Compare your level of fitness, ability, and experience with the trail description. Be practical and realistic. There are a wide variety of trails in Hawaii, so pick one that suits your level.

