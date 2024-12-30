Hazardous device team detonates suspicious items in car at ﻿﻿shopping center; Suspect charged

By Tori Yorgey

NOTTINGHAM, Maryland (WBAL) — Police have charged a man after the hazardous devices team found suspicious items in his car.

On Saturday, 11 News learned Michael Cameron, 55, was charged with the possession of a destructive device and illegal possession of ammunition. Baltimore County police said Cameron was being held without bail.

The police hazardous devices team detonated items that were in a car in the White Marsh area on Friday. Police said officers were called around 10:45 a.m. Friday for what they called a “suspicious circumstance.”

Baltimore County police Detective Trae Corbin told 11 News that the officers were alerted to the person’s vehicle, which contained suspicious items. Police later said the materials were “pyrotechnic in nature.”

“Whether it was just fireworks or some kind of explosive device, pyrotechnic, it could’ve been anything,” said Carl Refo, who shops frequently at Lowe’s. “It made a big bang, and it’s not something we want in the neighborhood.”

An 11 News crew at the scene at the Shoppes at Nottingham in the 5300 block of Campbell Boulevard observed a robot deployed in the Lowe’s parking lot before a detonation occurred.

“Once they were alerted to the vehicle, they saw some objects inside the vehicle that they deemed suspicious,” Corbin told 11 News. “Through their investigation, they determined that they needed to go ahead and take certain precautions, so a controlled disposal was enacted.”

Police posted on X shortly after 4 p.m. Friday that the incident was “safely resolved” and said there is no active threat to the public.

