2 dogs left in taped-up boxes outside grocery store now in loving hands

WHITE OAK, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — Two dogs left in taped-up boxes outside the Giant Eagle in White Oak are now in the loving care of a local animal shelter.

The disturbing discovery was made outside the grocery store in White Oak around noon on Friday. A man saw two cardboard boxes taped shut with two dogs inside them.

He grabbed the boxes and brought them to White Oak Animal Safe Haven.

“I had trouble understanding him at first. And then when it dawned on me that the boxes were moving, I realized there’s dogs in there,” said Mackenzie Demme, animal care specialist at White Oak Animal Safe Haven.

She said the little pups appeared to be in good condition.

“Nails are a bit long. But other than that, they seem healthy and well-fed,” Demme said.

She said like many rescues and shelters, White Oak Animal Safe Haven is always full of cats and dogs waiting for loving homes. Sadly, the shelter is noticing animals being abandoned more often.

“Because shelters are constantly at max capacity, there’s so many animals in need of homes that it’s really hard to find homes anymore,” Demme said.

These two dogs will remain in the shelter’s care until they’re seen by a veterinarian, as well as spayed or neutered, and vaccinated. Then the pups will be ready to find their forever family.

“We just ask that people please get their pets spayed and neutered. Please be patient with animal rescue workers. We’re at max capacity at all times. And we can’t always help in these situations. We were fortunate enough today to help, but sometimes we simply can’t. So, we just need people to be patient, understanding and kind,” said Demme.

If you have any information about who abandoned these dogs or saw anything suspicious at the Giant Eagle in White Oak, call White Oak Animal Safe Haven at (412) 672-8901. People can also call White Oak police with tips.

