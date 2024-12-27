Woman who residents call the “Tom Brady of stealing packages” arrested

By Riley Rourke, Kristina Rex

BOSTON (WBZ) — It’s a touchdown for South Boston residents after a woman hailed the “Tom Brady of stealing packages” was arrested.

Woman arrested for package theft Police were delivering toys to children on Christmas Eve morning when they happened upon a woman who matched the description of a woman stealing packages in South Boston.

Kerri Flynn has allegedly been stealing packages for weeks, so much so that residents in the area now call her the “Tom Brady of stealing packages,” according to the police report. Flynn had two bags filled with unopened packages at the time of her arrest, police say.

Residents in the area say that they had several items that never arrived in time for Christmas.

“I had a few things stolen, most notably, a package of Abercrombie clothing worth like $300,” Julia Lehmann said.

“A lot of packages coming for the holiday season and a few of them that said they were dropped off didn’t make it in the house,” Mike Lembo said.

“I mean, it’s a bummer, like in this neighborhood, that you can’t have packages… I mean have packages delivered at my parent’s house 30 minutes away so that I don’t get things stolen. So all my packages for the holidays were delivered there because it’s been such a problem,” Lehmann said.

Police say that Flynn has a history of substance abuse issues, but her lawyer says she denied stealing any packages. She had two warrants out for her arrest, one in Taunton District for shoplifting and another in Suffolk County for stolen property.

The packages will be returned to the victims.

