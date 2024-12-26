‘We are not trading Jimmy Butler’: Miami Heat president defiant on star’s future

By Thomas Schlachter, CNN

Miami Heat president Pat Riley has issued a defiant update on Jimmy Butler's future at the franchise amid trade talk rumors.

In response to reports that Butler was interested in a trade, Riley said in a statement that the team will be holding on to the six-time NBA All-Star.

“We usually don’t comment on rumors, but all this speculation has become a distraction to the team and is not fair to the players and coaches,” Riley said in Thursday’s statement.

“Therefore, we will make it clear – We are not trading Jimmy Butler.”

ESPN’s Shams Charania said Wednesday that Butler “prefers” a trade away from the Heat – something the Miami star’s camp had previously denied.

When reached by CNN, Butler’s agent declined to comment on details from the ESPN report.

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra also said he wants to see Butler stay in Miami.

“You have to compartmentalize in this business,” Spoelstra said Thursday, per AP.

“We want Jimmy here. There’s no ifs, ands or buts about it. And it’s just unfortunate that you have to control or deal with a lot of the noise on the outside.”

Butler joined the Heat from the Philadelphia 76ers in 2019. The forward had also previously played for the Chicago Bulls and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Since joining the Heat, Butler has helped lead Miami to two NBA Finals. The Heat lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2020 NBA Finals before losing to the Denver Nuggets in 2023.

This season Butler averages 18.5 points-per-game alongside 5.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

The Miami Heat are next in action against the Orlando Magic on Thursday but Butler has been ruled out with the Heat citing “return to competition reconditioning”.

