Louisville teen playing trumpet outside mall gets surprise PS5 from stranger

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — On Christmas Eve near Oxmoor Center, two brothers were spreading holiday cheer through one of their passions. One of those brothers got some extra unexpected holiday cheer of his own.

Sincere Ellison, 18, and his brother Carson Bowman, 15, were on a mission to bring joy to people’s hearts through their trumpets and raise a little money on the side this holiday season.

“Giving to the community, bringing smiles to people’s faces and everything,” Ellison said.

The night before Christmas became unforgettable for the pair when a stranger first stopped by and handed Bowman $100. Then, something even more surprising happened.

“And then he was like, wait right here. Don’t move, 30 minutes and I was just playing everything. I heard footsteps in the leaves and stuff, and I turned around, and he had the PS5,” Bowman said.

The gaming system was a wish off his Christmas list, and the generosity left him in awe.

“I was wondering who would do something for a stranger or someone they didn’t know?” Bowman said.

The moment, captured on camera, quickly went viral on Instagram and TikTok, with one million views in less than 24 hours. People were inspired by the young man’s spirit and Dorian Washington’s generosity.

“Even before I posted the video, I called a lot of my friends and said, ‘Hey man, I don’t want to post this video. That ain’t what I do. I don’t want to do that.’ They were like, ‘No, you need to motivate other people to go do this.’ And honestly, as we were giving him the PS5, other people saw what we were doing and another person stopped and gave him some money. So, I saw what one good deed does,” Washington said.

Washington said he wanted to do this to inspire others.

“I wanted to show him that there are people out here that would do something for you and don’t want nothing in return. There are people out here that are willing to help you as long as you’re willing to help yourself. I just wanted to show him that there’s good people,” Washington said.

And that simple act of kindness turned into a ripple effect of spreading the holiday cheer far beyond Oxmoor Center.

“I couldn’t believe it. It really brought more, like, trust and hope into me and the world and there’s still good people here,” Bowman said.

