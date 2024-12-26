Fines for weaving into express lanes on I-25 in Monument begin Jan. 1

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) - Starting Jan. 1, drivers could start to see fines for weaving in and out of express lanes along certain stretches of highway.

Drivers will be fined for entering and exiting express lanes outside of designated areas in the Central 70 (between I-25 and Chambers Road), I-25 South Gap (between Monument and Castle Rock), and US 36 corridors.

"Weaving in and out of the Express Lanes is extremely dangerous and increases the risk of a crash because of the significant speed differentials between vehicles in the Express Lanes and those in the general purpose lanes," read a release from the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

CDOT says new cameras and sensors will be able to catch people who cross the solid lines.

CDOT officials say they had a 30-day grace period where more than 23,000 warnings were issued to drivers.

Beginning Jan. 1, fines start at $75 and double if not paid within 20 days, according to CDOT.