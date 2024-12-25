San Francisco Hilton hotel workers approve new contract, ending 93-day strike

By Jose Fabian

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Hilton hotel workers approved a new union contract on Tuesday, after a 93-day strike, the Unite Here Local 2 union said.

Workers approved the new contract with a 99.4% approval vote, having reached a tentative agreement on Monday.

The union said the new contract will give workers an immediate $3 per hour wage increase, raises throughout the contract’s lifetime, increased pensions, additional protections against understaffing and workload increases, and preservation of workers’ union health insurance plan.

The contract will end 2028 and is in effect at Hilton, Hyatt and Marriott operated hotels. Marriot workers reached an agreement on Thursday, and Hyatt workers reached an agreement on Friday.

The union said the contract covers about 900 workers. The hotels include the Hilton San Francisco Union Square and about 250 workers at Hilton’s Parc 55 hotel, who had been prepared to go on strike.

According to the union, they will be working toward getting the same standards at other full-service hotels in the city.

