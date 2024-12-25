‘It’s priceless’: Deputy goes viral for ‘arresting’ elf, spreading Christmas cheer

By Fernanda Silva

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KSHB) — A video of Clay County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Randy Miller spreading Christmas spirit has gone viral.

In the video, Miller visits the Eskridge family’s house in Kansas City and says he found their Elf on the Shelf “causing mischief in the area.”

The funny interaction between the deputy and 4-year-old Wyatt Eskridge has more than 15 million views on social media.

Wyatt used a powerful strategy to “bail out” his friend — showing his cuteness.

“He was feeding reindeer. They were really hungry,” he said.

Miller let Max the Elf go home after Wyatt explained.

“Luckily, Wyatt was able to identify him and kind of bail him out a little bit by telling Sgt. Miller how nice it was that he was off feeding the reindeer,” said Wyatt’s dad, Alex Eskridge. “Wyatt helped his buddy out and their little partners in crime, it seems.”

Keeping watch of Max is a new tradition for the Eskridges.

Max appeared in a different place every day in December, leaving a special message.

On his last visit, on Christmas Eve, he left donuts hanging in the family’s basement.

“It’s magic,” Wyatt said.

In a statement, Miller said it’s his duty as a law enforcement officer to not only protect but also serve.

“Seeing the joy on Wyatt and Brynn’s faces was one of the many opportunities to serve the community,” Miller said.

With Max returning to the North Pole, the Eskridge family said this season of mischief has been unforgettable.

“It’s worth all the Christmas memories and the magic he’s brought to our house,” said Taylor Eskridge, Wyatt and Brynn’s mom. “It’s priceless. It’s the best thing ever.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.