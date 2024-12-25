FDA issues urgent salmonella warning for Costco eggs

By Hanna Park, CNN

(CNN) — ﻿The Food and Drug Administration has placed its highest warning on thousands of eggs distributed to Costco locations in five states last month, saying there’s a “reasonable possibility” that eating them could result in “serious adverse health consequences or death.”

The eggs are potentially linked to salmonella exposure.

The affected product is the Handsome Brook Farms brand of Signature Organic Pasture-Raised 24-Count Eggs, which were distributed to Costco stores in Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Approximately 10,800 retail units were sent to 25 Costco locations starting November 22.

Although the eggs were initially recalled just five days after distribution on November 27, the FDA reclassified the recall to Class 1 – the agency’s highest alert level – on Friday.

Handsome Brook Farms stated in their November 27 announcement that the recall was prompted by the discovery that eggs not intended for retail sale had been packaged and distributed incorrectly. The company is implementing additional supply chain controls and retraining to prevent future issues.

The affected cartons include the numbers 327 and P1363 and a use-by date of January 5, 2025.

The FDA advises consumers not to eat these eggs and suggests returning them to Costco for a full refund or disposing of them.

Salmonella can cause severe infections, especially in children, older people and people with weakened immune systems, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms can include fever, diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea and vomiting — which can typically appear six hours to six days after infection and last four to seven days.

Children under 5, seniors over 65, and people with weakened immune systems are at greater risk of serious illness and may need medical care or hospitalization.

